Scottsdale’s Robert Tunis procures national recognition

Robert Tunis, economic development manager for the city of Scottsdale has earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer, a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth.
The CEcD exam was administered by the International Economic Development Council April 8-9, in Washington, DC, according to a press release.
As economic development manager in charge of business retention and expansion at Scottsdale economic development, Mr. Tunis helps businesses access the resources they need to start, stay, and grow their operations in Scottsdale.
“After moving my company to Scottsdale from the north-east, I can honestly say that I have never experienced such helpful assistance from government as the recent dealings I have received from the city of Scottsdale,” said Kevin Goldman, CEO for Skindinavia, after a meeting with Mr. Tunis.
The CEcD designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession. Candidates must pass a rigorous and comprehensive examination, which has three parts and spans two days, the release stated.
The exam tests a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency and judgment in the following key areas of economic development:
- Business retention and expansion;
- Finance & credit analysis;
- Marketing and attraction;
- Strategic planning;
- Entrepreneurial and small business development;
- Managing economic development organizations;
- Neighborhood development strategies;
- Real estate development and reuse;
- Technology-led economic development;
- Workforce development strategies.
“Bob is an integral member of the Scottsdale economic development team and is dedicated to supporting the development of local businesses while promoting the retention and creation of local jobs,” said Danielle Casey, economic development director at Scottsdale Economic Development, in the press release.
“Earning the CEcD designation underscores his commitment to and knowledge of all aspects of economic development. Our community is fortunate to benefit from Bob’s experience and dedication to improving employment opportunities in our area.”
As highly competent economic development professionals, Certified Economic Developers work with public officials, business leaders and community members to create leadership to build upon and maximize the economic development sector.
Excellence in the economic development profession improves the well-being, quality of life and opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities, the release stated. There are currently over 1,100 active CEcDs in the United States.
