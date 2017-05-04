Scottsdale’s robotics funding challenge, competition a success

Following a public challenge proposed by Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board Vice President Pam Kirby, the community raised over $14,000 in nine days to send two student robotics teams to a world competition.
In April, the 2017 For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — also known as FIRST — robotics world championship competition was held in Houston, Texas.
Just days before the competition, Ms. Kirby challenged the community to raise money to help send Chaparral High School and Desert Mountain High School robotics teams to the competition. Pledging to match every dollar raised, Ms. Kirby urged the community to help these students make it to the competition.
Following a nine-day effort, with the Scottsdale Charros pitching in $2,500 to each of the two schools, $14,300 was raised. With Ms. Kirby’s match, the total amount contributed was $28,600.
“I am so grateful to our generous community for supporting our STEM students in such a big way,” said Ms. Kirby in a press release. “Students need to know that we’re behind them all the way.”
Scottsdale Charro Education Chairman Rick Carpinelli is equally pleased.
“Our community is privileged to have such talented children and supportive teachers,” Mr. Carpinelli said in the press release. “The Charros are happy that we have the opportunity to support these initiatives.”
Wolves robotics coach Michelle Okun is grateful both teams were able to go to the Texas competition.
“DM Robotics is blown away by the generosity of the Charros and Ms. Kirby,” Ms. Okun said in the press release. “A big ‘howl out’ and thank you from our entire team!”
Chaparral co-coach Amy Palatucci echoed the sentiment, stating “Thank you all so much for the continued interest and support in all of our SUSD robotics teams of all ages,” in the press release.
Chaparral and Desert Mountain represented SUSD well in the Houston World Championships: Desert Mountain’s Wolfpack Team 6314 is the first SUSD robotics team to be part of an alliance that advanced to the finals of the FIRST competition and only the second team ever from Arizona to achieve such an accomplishment, the press release stated.
The combination Arizona-Georgia-Idaho-Nevada alliance placed first in its division and placed third overall, an accomplishment for Desert Mountain’s rookie team.
Chaparral’s Team 3091 robotics team made a major impression at the Texas championships, as well. It captured the Gracious Professionalism Award for its division.
As part of its philosophy of supporting others, the Firebirds created a texting hotline during the Houston competition through which other teams could seek troubleshooting assistance from the Firebirds, the press release stated.
Through its 301-911 hotline, the Chaparral team was able to help teams that were having electrical and mechanical issues with their robots.
The FIRST robotics competition combines sports excitement with the rigors of science and technology. Under strict rules, limited resources, and time limits, teams are challenged to fund-raise, design a brand, exercise teamwork, and build and program robots to perform tasks against competitors.
More than 15,000 students from around the world traveled to Houston for the April 19-22 event, the press release stated.
Outside of the competitions, members of both schools’ robotics teams had opportunities to network with top professionals from NASA and Boeing, as well as renowned engineers, such as Dean Kamen, founder of FIRST robotics, who invented the Segway personal transportation device.
Chaparral’s female team members attended an event hosted by The National Center for Women in Technology and networked with female professionals in technology fields.
Lastly, all students from both SUSD teams attended Scholarship Row, where they were able to speak to representatives from colleges, universities and organizations that provide FIRST Scholarships. This year, more than $50 million in scholarships will be offered to FIRST participants, the press release stated.
