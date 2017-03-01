Scottsdale’s Valley of the Sun JCC receives bomb threat

The Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center located on Scottsdale Road has been cleared after after receiving a bomb threat at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.
Scottsdale Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Ben Hoster said the center received the threat by phone, and called it “vague,” according to published news reports.
Police say no bomb was found after they cleared the building, and the center is no functioning normally.
“The building was placed on lockdown and patrol officers cleared the building and premises,” said Sgt. Hoster in an email. “At the time, the ‘All Clear’ has been given and the JCC has returned to normal operations. The investigation continues on the origin of the phone call.”
The threat comes during a string of threats and vandalism against Jewish centers taking place nationally. In Philadelphia, two Jewish cemetery’s have been vandalized, where over 100 tombs were broken or destroyed.
“We are deeply troubled by these rising and ongoing attacks on our Jewish sisters and brothers, and members from our Philadelphia chapter are in route to assist in clean up,” said Dr. Nasim Rehmatullah, national vice president for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, in a press release.
“We call upon all Americans to stand up united against this hatred and extremism.”
