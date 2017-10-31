Scottsdazzle celebration kicks off with tree-lighting, sing-along

For the holiday season, the city of Scottsdale is hosing its month-long celebration: Scottsdazzle as it kicks off with a tree-lighting and holiday sing-a-long at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.
Emceed by local radio personality Marty Manning, and joined by members of the Scottsdale City Council, residents and visitors will gather to witness the lighting of the one-of-a-kind to Arizona tree and to join in with carolers for a sing-a-long event to start the annual holiday tradition, according to a press release.
Attendees will receive a song book and are encouraged to join in with their favorite holiday hits, the release said. The month-long celebration will incorporate several signature events throughout December as well as ongoing festivities and specialty artwork.
Signature events and art installations include:
- PRISMATICA has 25 giant revolving prism sculptures placed along the Scottsdale Waterfront. Visitors can walk among them to see city life in every color of the spectrum and turn the prisms to make the colors dance. After sunset, the enormous interactive kaleidoscope’s illusory effects reach a crescendo. The rotation of the prisms also triggers variable-intensity bell music.
- Reflection Rising by Poetic Kinetics will engage the area along the Arizona Canal at the Scottsdale Waterfront. The suspended kinetic sculpture is designed to maximize the experience for viewers throughout the space. Beneath an open sky, tethered elusively on the cusp of flight, Reflection Rising is a reminder of nature moving around.
- Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Sing-A-long, Soleri Bridge: 7 p.m., Nov. 25, treats and cocoa will be offered, plus a holiday sing-a-long and more.
- Canal Concerts: Various artists will perform live music 7-8:30 p.m. on Soleri Plaza each Saturday night starting Dec 2 and continuing Dec. 9, 16 and 23.
- Santa Wine Around: Scottsdale Wine Trail wineries offer a wine tasting extravaganza at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. Arrive dressed as Santa or Mrs. Claus and receive a commemorative wine glass.
- Miracle of Roses Pageant: Old Adobe Mission Church will hold a pageant honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe from 4 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 9, • Scottsdazzle Art Walk will feature an art walk and live entertainment from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 along Marshall Way between Main Street and 5th Avenue. Free horse and carriage rides will also be available.
- Cowboy Christmas-themed décor and entertainment in Old Town throughout December. The celebration will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.
- Sugar Plum Avenue: A holiday sugar plum fairy festival takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 16. Details at www.scottsdazzle.com. • Lessons and Carols: There will be a live nativity and adult choir beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. The indoor celebration of “Lessons and Carols” include music, reflections and scripture.
The downtown Scottsdale area will also be decorated in holiday Poinsettias and Geraniums hanging in baskets and other holiday décor lining the streets. A Lifesize menorah at Civic Center Plaza will be lit nightly during Hanukkah.
Merchants and restaurants will offer holiday specials, cocktails, discounts and more.
Go to Scottsdazzle.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.