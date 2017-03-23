Sculptor Glenna Goodacre to auction off personal collection at Scottsdale Art Auction

Considered by many art historians to be America’s greatest living sculptor, Glenna Goodacre, is passing on her personal collection of sculpture tools, supplies, and equipment to a new generation by hosting an auction in Scottsdale.
The auction, held at Scottsdale Art Auction, 7176 E. Main Street, will be 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. Registration and a preview will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ms. Goodacre is known for creating the Vietnam Women’s Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the eight-foot standing figure of President Ronald Reagan at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif. and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, the massive Irish Memorial in Philadelphia and the Sacagawea U.S. Dollar Coin, among many other accomplishments, according to a press release.
She has retired from what she calls the “clay mashing business” to enjoy time with her husband, children, grandchildren and friends, the release stated.
“It’s an interesting new chapter in my life and I wanted to create a fun, exciting event for me and for the many collectors who enjoy my art,” Ms. Goodacre said in the press release.
“First, I have ended my long, enjoyable hours in the studio, stopped casting further bronze pieces, and destroyed the molds for my sculpture.”
Dan Anthony, Ms. Goodacre’s studio manager, is coordinating the event with the Arizona auction house. Scottsdale Art Auction principals Brad Richardson, Michael Frost and Jack A. Morris Jr. have represented Ms. Goodacre’s sculpture for over three decades, and they are working together to make this an historic event for museums, municipal and other public collections, as well as for private collectors.
“Finally, there is a large group of bronzes, one rare marble piece, small paintings and drawings I want to share with the public. Offering this selection of works from my personal collection — some of them unique, many are the last of the editions, some have never been exhibited—through my friends at Scottsdale Art Auction seemed to be the perfect way to celebrate this transition,” Ms. Goodacre said in the release.
Over 100 works of art will be assembled in Scottsdale for extended preview opportunities leading up to the April 6 sale.
A complete, illustrated color catalogue will accompany the sale and the auction will be presented live on the Scottsdale Art Auction website, www.invaluable.com, and other internet bidding platforms. See www. glennagoodacreauction.com and www.scottsdaleartauction.com for additional information, including feature works to be offered and other details about the auction.
