Seats available for SFD Citizens’ Academy

The community is invited to get an up-close and personal experience with the Scottsdale Fire Department during its SFD Citizens’ Academy beginning March 15.
The academy addresses all areas of the fire department and its mission of “we care for you,” within an action-packed environment, according to a press release.
The program takes place 4:30-7 p.m. on Wednesdays over six consecutive weeks, beginning March 15. Graduation includes a skills demonstration day, where program participants and firefighters work together.
‘The academy is a great opportunity to make a connection with the community and share how we serve you,” said Scottsdale Fire Chief, Tom Shannon, in the release.
Participants can live or work in Scottsdale. Minimum age is 18. Contact Linda at lannoreno@scottsdaleaz.gov.
