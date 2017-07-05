Secretary Reagan formally declines federal voter data request

Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan has rejected a request for voter registration data from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity officially received on July 3, 2017.
“I share the concerns of many Arizonans that the Commission’s request could implicate serious privacy concerns,” said Secretary Reagan in a July 5 prepared statement.
“Since there is nothing in Executive Order 13799 (nor federal law) that gives the Commission authority to unilaterally acquire and disseminate such sensitive information, the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office is not in a position to fulfill your request.”
Arizona diligently follows the voter registration list maintenance requirements under the National Voter Registration Act and, through the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck program, thoroughly investigates instances of double registrations or double voting across state lines, a July 5 press release states.
“Under normal circumstances, limited voter registration records could be provided to a member of the public upon payment of the requisite fee under Arizona law along with a statement of non-commercial use,” said Secretary Reagan in her denial letter.
“But this appears to be no normal request. Centralizing sensitive voter registration information from every U.S. state is a potential target for nefarious actors who may be intent on further undermining our electoral process.”
Without any proposed safeguard, Secretary Reagan remains steadfast in her assertion voter data will not be shared.
“Without any explanation how Arizona’s voter information would be safeguarded or what security protocols the Commission has put in place, I cannot in good conscience release Arizonans’ sensitive voter data for this hastily organized experiment,” She said.
“For reasons outlined in this letter, therefore, I have directed my staff to withhold any provision of voter registration records based on the best interests of the State of Arizona. While I do not intend to provide the voter roll as requested in your letter, I do stand willing to be a resource to assist the Commission in its efforts to enhance the integrity of elections nationwide.”
