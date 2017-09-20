Sellers & Sons to continue citywide sports field improvements

A city contract with Sellers & Sons, Inc. has been extended for a fourth year to continue improvements on Scottsdale athletic fields, including citywide sports lighting.
On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Scottsdale City Council approved on consent a resolution to authorize the job order contract with Sellers & Sons Inc. for a one-year extension, and to increase the per job order limit by $250,000 to a total of $1,250,000 for citywide sports field lighting.
Scottsdale first entered into a contract with Sellers & Sons Inc. in September 2014. Their contract includes a maximum of five possible option years.
The increase in job order limit from $1 million to $1.2 million will provide for the addition of new poles at the Scottsdale Stadium practice fields, according to a city staff report. However, the new job order limit will not increase the existing maximum annual aggregate limit of $2.5 million, the report states.
The approval of this extension does not commit any funding. Each job order will be funded through the individual Capital Improvement Program project associated with the task and encumbered once negotiations are complete.
Since the contract initiation, Sellers & Sons Inc. has provided timely, high quality and cost effective construction for the city of Scottsdale on a number of projects, the staff report states, including lighting improvements at Copper Ridge School and Indian School Park Fields.
