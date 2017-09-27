Shakespeare, romance & zombies: Scottsdale Community College production has it all

Shakespeare and zombies come together in this Scottsdale Community College theater production of “William Shakespeare’s Land of the Dead – A True and Accurate Account of the 1599 Zombie Plague,” by John Heimbuch.
The SCC School of Film+Theatre presents the play in the school’s Performing Arts Center Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 27-28. Produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., the performances are open to the public and free to attend with an Eventbrite registration.
Originally produced at the Rarig Thrust Stage in Minneapolis by Walking Shadow Theatre Company, the script was the best-selling show of the 2008 Minnesota Fringe Festival, according to a press release.
Mr. Heimbuch’s combination of history and horror results in an intelligent story full of fatalistic philosophizing and knowing winks for the Shakespeare buff, and an entertaining action-adventure monster tale with blood and gore.
“Shakespeare. Romance. Zombies. Heck yes!” Erika Garcia, who plays Will Kemp, said in a prepared statement.
The student cast is directed by SCC Theatre Arts Director Randy Messersmith, with scenic design by Amanda Embry, co-chair of the SCC School of Film+Theatre. Cast members include Nicholas Loope as Shakespeare, Eric Mitchell as Richard Burbage, Erika Garcia as WIll Kemp and Alex Kass as Sir Francis Bacon.
“Not only do I get to dig into the fun yet dark world that is 1599 England, I also get to fall down the rabbit hole that is zombie culture,” Zach Fallon, the play’s dramaturge, said in a prepared statement. “It is surprising to see how easily the two cultures can easily feed off each other.”
Scottsdale Community College is just off the Loop 101 in Scottsdale at 9000 E. Chaparral Road.
“Thankfully, Shakespeare survived the zombie apocalypse of 1599 and lived to write such brilliant plays as Hamlet, Macbeth, The Tempest and others. He truly was meant to be ‘not for an age, but for all time,'” Mr. Messersmith said in a prepared statement.
If you go
When:
•7:30 p.m. Oct. 20;
•2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21;
•7:30 p.m. Oct. 27;
•2 p.m. Oct. 28.
Admission: Free with reservation at LandOfTheDeadSCC.eventbrite.com
*Not appropriate for young children.
