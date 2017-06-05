Shawna Reed joins Benefit Commerce Group’s consulting team

Benefit Commerce Group, a Scottsdale-based innovative employee benefits consulting firm, has announced the addition of Shawna Reed to its benefit consulting sales team.
Ms. Reed joined the team in a newly created position as vice president, strategy and employer advocacy.
Her role is to support the firm’s entire benefit consulting team with activities that help the team meet its business development goals, according to a press release. She will work with the team to develop and maintain high-level relationships with employers and to advocate for them with carriers and vendors.
In addition, she will participate in the strategy and project management of all functions within the team; lead the RFP, proposal and presentation build for prospective clients; organize and coordinate trade show exhibit opportunities and our annual Arizona Employee Benefits Benchmarking Survey; and facilitate activities between our Benefit Consulting Team and Client Services Team as new clients are on-boarded.
“We are very pleased to have Shawna bring her experience, knowledge and exemplary reputation to BCG,” said Scott Wood, principal and CEO of Benefit Commerce Group, in the press release.
“We are impressed by her expertise, enthusiasm and energy. We are equally proud that Benefit Commerce Group continues to grow, expand its service and support for our clients, and that we can attract top industry talent, like Shawna, to our firm and our mission for employee benefits.”
Ms. Reed has more than 17 years of experience in Human Resources support/compliance, employee benefit program design and client sales and services, the press release stated.
“The mission for employee benefits that Scott talks about is a prime reason that I joined Benefit Commerce Group,” Ms. Reed said in the press release.
“This firm has a culture and dynamic leadership that truly sets it apart in the marketplace. The BCG culture of innovation and its unique approach to benefits is making a real difference for employers as they focus on attracting and retaining quality employees. I’m thrilled to be here and become part of this mission to change the paradigm, one employer at a time.”
Most recently, she was vice president/senior account executive at Aon Hewitt in Phoenix. Prior to that, she was assistant vice president/senior account executive at Lockton Companies in Scottsdale.
She is a licensed life and health insurance agent in Arizona, Colorado and Utah and is currently working towards Certified Employee Benefit Specialist designation, the release stated.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.