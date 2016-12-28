Shea Boulevard restricted at 92nd Street due to main break

Crews are repairing a water main break beneath the median on Shea Boulevard at 92nd Street which has forced restrictions that will remain through the evening rush hour Wednesday and all day Thursday, according to city officials.
Shea Boulevard is restricted to two westbound and two eastbound lanes from 90th Street to 92nd Street, a press release stated.
Drivers should use alternate routes if possible.
Additionally, the Camelback Wash bicycle and pedestrian path is closed both directions at Shea Boulevard due to water runoff, the release stated.
Scottsdale Water crews were able to isolate the break in the 24-inch pipe, which occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m., with no disruption of service to Scottsdale Water customers.
