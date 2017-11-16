Shea Homes awarded for Best Community Sales Collateral

Shea Homes was honored with an award for Best Community Sales Collateral for its new Shea Signature community, Azure Paradise Valley at the inaugural Sales, Advertising, Marketing and Merchandising award ceremony held at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia in Paradise Valley on Nov. 8.
The SAMM Awards was created to recognize leadership and innovation among homebuilders, according to a press release. Judges included Charity Moreland, Homeowners Financial Group; Jim Belfiore, Belfiore Real Estate Consulting; Tina Tamboer, the Cromford Report; Ray Schey, Phoenix Business Journal; Rick Merritt, Elliott D. Pollack and Company; and Steve Rider, National Builder Trade In Program.
More than 20 categories were recognized and the top professionals in the business were honored for their achievements in design, sales, and more at this debut event, powered by DLP Marketing, the release added.
“The SAMM awards recognize the very best sales and marketing achievements in the Valley’s homebuilding and real estate industry, so it was a thrill to be honored by our peers in this way,” said Ken Peterson, vice president of sales and marketing for Shea Homes Arizona, in a prepared statement. “Azure is the first Shea Signature by Shea Homes community, so it was essential that the marketing collateral effectively communicate the essence of the brand. This award confirms that we hit the mark.”
Designed in collaboration with Erik Peterson from PHX Architecture, Azure is a private enclave of 66 luxurious residences blending transformational architecture and design, the release noted.
Distinctive designer amenities and options include rolling walls of glass, detached casitas, elevators, wine rooms, and car charging stations marking the homes of Azure’s reputation of craftsmanship and attention to detail.
Additional information is available at azurepvliving.com.
