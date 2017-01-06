Shooter, victim identified in Jan. 4 Scottsdale park shooting

The Scottsdale Police Department has identified both parties involved in the shooting that took place on the night of Jan. 4, in Eldorado Park.
On Jan. 4 the police department responded to a reported altercation in the park at approximately 10:08 p.m.
The deceased victim has been identified as Scottsdale resident Mason Mitchell, 25, according to police officials. The suspected shooter has been identified as Gary Rinsem, 58, also a Scottsdale resident.
The investigation thus far has revealed that Rinsem and Mitchell became involved in a physical confrontation while in Eldorado Park, 7650 E. McDowell Road, near the skate park, police said.
The specific details around that altercation are part of the ongoing investigation. What is known, said police, is that during the physical altercation Rinsem fired one shot striking Mitchell, ultimately resulting in his death.
Rinsem was booked into the Scottsdale City Jail on suspicion of Aggravated Assault and Manslaughter.
He was released on those charges pending further investigation, police said.
Detectives are actively working in cooperation with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on the ongoing investigation.
