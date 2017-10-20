Sips and Sounds returns to the Shops Gainey Village

Guests are invited to celebrate the season with the return of Sips and Sounds at the SHOPS Gainey Village.
From 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, the popular Urban Electra string quartet will perform live under the stars.
Guests will be treated to complimentary soft drinks and food for purchase from many of the shopping center’s restaurants including Drexyl, Village Tavern, 6 Degrees Urban Kitchen, Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery, Panera Bread Company, Pei Wei, Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana, Forno Fabbri Italian Market & Mozzarella Bar, Hash Kitchen, La Sala Tequila Cantina, The Living Room and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.
The event is free to attend.
Noted as “not your ordinary string quartet,” Urban Electra brings to the stage an eclectic repertoire performing original and contemporary works including Metallica, Sting, U2, the Cranberries, Eminem, Coldplay, Fergie, Gwen Stefani, the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones and more, according to a press release.
Their music features a wide range of sounds including hard rock, alternative rock, pop, club music, cutting edge electronic music, jazz and original film music.
The Shops Gainey Village is at 8777 N. Scottsdale Road.
