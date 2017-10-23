Sixth Annual Bob’s Biker Blast to benefit PCH Nov. 4

Hundreds of riders from across the Valley will celebrate the Sixth Annual Bob’s Biker Blast on Saturday, Nov. 4 as riders gather at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Administrative Building Parking Lot, 1919 E. Thomas Road.
The self-guided ride will end at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale at 15656 N. Hayden Road. The event is hosted by Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, GO AZ Motorcycles, and American entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist, Bob Parsons, according to a press release.
There will be food and entertainment for partygoers and performances by 3 Doors Down and special guests. Phoenix Children’s Hospital Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Craig McKnight will join the ride alongside the riders throughout the Valley, the press release said.
All proceeds from rider registration fees, concert tickets and T-shirt sales will benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Registration fees include admission to Bob’s Biker Blast and the concert.
Itinerary:
- Start at the “I Ride 4 PCH” self-guided motorcycle ride to Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, where the big biker party in the Valley will be underway with music from 3 Doors Down.
- Ride registration and lunch from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Rev & Rides begin at 11:30 a.m. and leave every half-hour until 1 p.m.
For more information and to pre-register at a discount visit GivetoPCHF.org/BBB. Riders can also register the day of the event.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.