SkySong adds new companies, increasing total commercial area

A leading provider of technology-driven global payment processing, Pivotal Payments, and IT solutions authority, Trace3, are moving to Scottsdale’s SkySong, bringing with them dozens of employees.
Pivotal Payments is moving its Arizona offices from North Phoenix to a 26,000-square-foot space in SkySong 2, a space formerly occupied by Web.com, which has moved into a larger presence in the new SkySong 4.
The company offers payment processing solutions to a variety of companies — from small to large in the point-of-sale, business to business and e-commerce industries, according to a press release. Solutions include card-not-present services, integrated point of sale systems and mobile payments.
Trace3 is also relocating from Phoenix, moving into a 13,400 square foot space in SkySong 4.
The Arizona-based company offers a variety of IT solutions, from data center infrastructure management to executive services with a focus on looking for the next innovation in technology through its partnerships with Silicon Valley venture capital firms, the press release stated.
With the new leasing activity, SkySong 4 is now more than 80 percent leased, less than 10 months after it was built, and the other three office buildings in the project are near capacity as well.
SkySong 5, the project’s first six-story building, will begin construction this year. The project’s retail and restaurant building opened this summer, and construction is expected to begin on an Elements hotel at SkySong later this year as well.
“We are very pleased to be able to bring these two innovative companies to SkySong,” said Sharon Harper, President & CEO of Plaza Companies, the master developer of the project, in a prepared statement.
“Pivotal Payments and Trace3 both emphasize technology and entrepreneurship in their missions, so we are confident they will benefit from the spirit of innovation shared by so many companies in the project.”
The Lee & Associates team of Craig Coppola, Andrew Cheney and Gregg Kafka represented SkySong’s collective ownership in the transaction.
Pivotal Payments was represented by Ryan Bartos at JLL with Trace 3 being represented by Colton Trauter of Lee & Associates.
Companies located at SkySong enjoy a special relationship with Arizona State University, which has more than 90,000 students studying across four metropolitan Phoenix campuses, in Lake Havasu and online, the press release stated. ASU is one of the largest public universities in the nation, with the majority of its students attending its campus in Tempe, Arizona, less than three miles from SkySong.
In addition to locating its own innovative research units at the center, through ASU’s on-site operations, tenant companies have a single point of contact for introductions to researchers, faculty and programs to address their specific needs.
SkySong is at 1475 N. Scottsdale Road. Go to www.skysong.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.