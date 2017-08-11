Sonoran Arts League announces Cave Creek grand opening

The Sonoran Arts League will hosting a free arts-filled grand opening event 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at its new home in Cave Creek.
The Sonoran Arts League promotes art, artists and art education through leadership and service in the northern desert foothills, according to a press release. Its new home will be in Stagecoach Village, 7100 E. Cave Creek Road, suite 144.
The new Center for the Arts will showcase art education programs, local artists, gallery, free art library, after school classes for youth, workshops and art for sale.
“We are excited to share our art destination with Arizona residents, visitors and guests,” said Ms. Bell-Demers, executive director for Sonoran Arts League, in the press release. “The League’s Center for the Arts is a destination where people can join a workshop or open studio, learn a new artistic skill and support the power of art as it enriches life and builds valuable skills.”
During the grand opening, guests will tour the center, enjoy art demonstrations, entertainment, face painting and art activities for children and enjoy from two local eateries.
“The center is the best creative resource around and offers people a venue where they can learn, purchase, view, experience and taste visual arts,” Ms. Bell-Demers said in the press release.
“It’s right in line with our mission and we’re looking forward to enhancing collaborations with community partners through unique public art events.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.