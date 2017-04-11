Sonoran Sky Elementary student wins state geography bee

Aditya Narayanan, a fifth grade student at Paradise Valley’s Sonoran Sky Elementary School, was crowned the state champion at the 2017 Arizona Geography Bee that was held on March 31 at Arizona State University.
To take the win, he answered the final bee question correctly – Altamira cave, known for its prehistoric paintings, is in the province of Cantabria, in the northern part of which European country? The correct answer was Spain.
“I felt very happy, especially when my name was announced by the curator through the hall. However, I also knew that I had to prepare for the nationals and there was very tough level to get by in May,” said Aditya in a press release.
As the Arizona champion, Aditya received a medal and will represent Arizona at the National Geographic Bee in Washington, D.C. May 14-17.
Aditya will be busy during the next few weeks as he prepares for the National Geographic Bee.
“I have prepared a certain timetable for my National Geographic Bee: week 1 – North America; week 2 – South America; week 3 – Western Europe and Africa; week 4 – Eastern Europe and Western Asia; and week 5 – the Far East and Oceania,” he explained in the press release.
“To prepare, each day, I will look at my very detailed map, and note down the major and minor cities, rivers, lakes, etc. in the region in my notepad. Then, I will look up the geographical, political and cultural significance of the regions and its cities. Finally, my mom will quiz me on the region.”
The National Geographic Channel will air the final round of the National Geographic Bee Championship at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19. It will also be aired later on PBS.
