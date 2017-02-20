Sonoran Trails robotic team wins innovative award

The Sonoran Trails Middle School Robotics Club, located in the Cave Creek Unified School District, competed in the Good Year Qualifying Tournament Feb. 11-12.
Although they faced some mechanical difficulties and a broken fuse, the team had a good time and gained experience at the qualifying tournament, according to a press release.
On Monday, Feb. 13, club sponsors, Ms. Fauss and Mr. Colores, received a call from Arizona FIRST Tech Challenge and was told that the STMS Robotics Team won the “Innovate Award” and will be moving forward to the state tournament, Feb. 25, at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
“We could not be more proud of our STMS Robotics Team – in only their second year of competition, to come away with the ‘Innovate’ award and be invited to compete in states as a middle school team speaks to the students’ and advisors’ hard work and ingenuity,” Principal Bill Dolezal said in the press release. “Congratulations and good luck to Ms. Fauss, Mr. Colores and to all the STMS Robotics members.”
