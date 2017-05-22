Sonoran Trails students clinch national Spanish excellence

The community is congratulating 33 Spanish immersion students from Sonoran Trails Middle School in the Cave Creek Unified School District, who attained national recognition for excellent performance on the 2017 National Spanish Examinations.
“Our students continue to surpass expectations in our World Language classrooms,” said Jana Miller, associate superintendent, in a press release.
Students from Sonoran Trails Middle School earned a total of six gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals along with seven honorable mentions, the press release stated.
“Attaining a medal or honorable mention for any student on the National Spanish Examinations is very prestigious, because the exams are the largest of their kind in the United States with over 157,000 students participating in 2017,” said Kevin Cessna-Buscemi, national director of the exams, in the press release.
This group of students began the Spanish Immersion program in preschool or kindergarten at the feeder Desert Willow Elementary School.
“I am very proud to be a Spanish Immersion teacher in this district and continue to be amazed at how well these native English speakers have learned Spanish,” the group of students’ teacher, Sra. Leon said in the press release.
The National Spanish Examinations are administered each year in grades six through 12, and are sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.
