Sons of Arizona charity golf tourney to benefit Scottsdale groups

Sons of Arizona, a community philanthropy group with the sole mission of supporting Arizona children, is gearing up for its 2017 Charity Golf Tournament, sponsored by The Empire Group.
This year’s event will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, a youth development organization that provides a safe place for kids and teens during vulnerable non-school hours, and Kitchen on the Street, a non-profit fighting against child hunger, according to a press release.
Being billed as their biggest tournament yet, 2017 SOA GOLF is slated for a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. on April 28 at the Talking Stick Resort and Golf Club.
Lina deFlorias from News Channel 3 will serve as emcee of the event, complete with golf, raffle items and silent and live auctions. Registration and tournament information is available at 2017soagolf.splashthat.com.
“This golf tournament has provided some terrific funding for kids in our community,” said Jacob Chapman, Sons of Arizona President, in a press release. “We are thrilled to partner with groups like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and Kitchen on the Street who do amazing work with kids and families in our communities.”
The Sons of Arizona was founded in June of 2011 by a group of 12 Scottsdale and Phoenix locals to benefit children in the local communities, the release stated.
Their mission is to lend a helping hand and give back. The Sons of Arizona is focused on inspiring local children, local school systems, charities, non-profit organizations and individual kids who just need a little boost to get them where they need to be.
