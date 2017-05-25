South Scottsdale apartment community trades for $12.45M

ABI Multifamily is announcing the $12.45 million sale of the AYA Scottsdale Apartments, 8750 E. McDowell Road.
AYA Scottsdale is a two story, garden-style apartment community encompassing about 4 acres in south Scottsdale, according to a press release.
“AYA Scottsdale offered the buyer a number of strategic advantages,” said Royce Munroe of ABI Multifamily in a prepared statement. “First, the buyer was seeking a property in a solid performing submarket with potential for increased rents via ongoing property upgrades. Second, the buyer sees south Scottsdale as a solid performing secondary submarket with more room for growth, when compared to downtown Scottsdale or north Tempe, which has experienced tremendous new construction activity.”
The buyer is a private investor based in Washington, the release states.
The multifamily brokerage team of Royce Munroe, Rue Bax, Patrick Burch, John Klocek, Ryan Smith and Nathan Bruer represented both the buyer and seller in this transaction.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.