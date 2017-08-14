“Southwest Contemporary Today” exhibit is on display through Sept. 30

Royse Contemporary, 7077 E. Main Street, announces it’s first exhibit entitled, “Southwest Contemporary Today,” showcasing a multi-media group exhibition through Saturday, Sept. 30.
An opening reception, from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, coincides with the weekly Thursday night Scottsdale ArtWalk in Old Town Scottsdale, featuring live music, light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, according to a press release.
The evening features a brief talk by owner and curator Nicole Royse, who will address the artists, highlight their work and offer an opportunity to meet them.
Artists were selected according to their voice and work; connection and history with the American Southwest; their commitment and impact in the arts, the release said. Showcased artists, from Arizona and Texas, are Angel Cabrales, Charmagne Coe, Monica Aissa Martinez, Daniel Shepherd, Marilyn Szabo and Fred Tieken, the release noted.
The exhibition offers an eclectic selection of work such as collage, drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, and mixed media that are connected through imagery, vibrant color palettes and engaging styles.
“I am honored to showcase this talented group of artists in my debut exhibition at Royse Contemporary. I have developed a strong relationship and deep respect for each artist and their work over the years and I am thrilled to bring their work to Scottsdale,” said Ms. Royse in a prepared statement.
Royse Contemporary is open Monday and Wednesday by appointment; Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5pm, and closed Sunday.
For more information go to roysecontemporary.com or nicoleroyse.com.
