SPD stresses seat belt safety during ‘click it or ticket’ campaign

The Scottsdale Police Department reminds drivers and passengers to “Click It or Ticket” during a nationwide seat belt campaign from May 22 to June 4.
The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety funded the campaign, which is the first of many aggressive seat belt enforcement waves statewide, designed to increase seat belt use and decrease serious injuries or fatalities from motor vehicle crashes, according to a press release.
Scottsdale officers will join the national seat belt campaign with aggressive enforcement and education, during this and other organized efforts, to emphasize seat belt use as a proven factor in reducing serious injuries.
Nationwide, in 2015, there were an estimated 6.3 million police-reported traffic crashes, resulting in 35,092 people killed and about 2.4 million people injured.
An average of 96 people died daily in motor vehicle crashes, in 2015, which was one fatality every 15 minutes, the press release stated, adding that 13,941 lives were saved on the roads in 2015 by using seat belts.
Nationwide, seat belt usage is at 89 percent, which is up two percent from previous years, the press release detailed.
In 2015, Arizona had 116,609 crashes, 811 fatalities and 36,139 injuries, which is up from 109,664 crashes, and 709 fatalities in 2014. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 453 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes statewide, in 2015, since they were not wearing seat belts during the fatal crash.
Likewise, more than 7,200 drivers or occupants were injured by not wearing their seat belts, the release stated, noting that child restraints are equally important since more than 41 children, under the age of five, were killed or injured for not being properly restrained.
For more information, go to Scottsdalepd.com or NHTSA.gov.
