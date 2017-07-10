Sponsorships approved to benefit Scottsdale’s Back-to-School program

Scottsdale City Council has approved two sponsorship contract agreements to benefit hundreds of young children who will attend the July 26 Back-to-School event at Scottsdale Stadium, 7408 E. Osborn Road.
On July 6, the city council approved on consent a resolution naming Scottsdale Community Partners and Police Officers of Scottsdale Association as sponsors of the annual Covering the Bases: Back-to-School event held at the local sports venue.
As part of the agreement, SCP will provide $48,000 and POSA will provide $25,000, to the city of Scottsdale through in-kind services and donations to help offset the costs of the 2017 event, according to city staff reports.
The program provides school supplies and backpacks, in addition to clothing, shoes, ID cards, immunizations and more to low-income Scottsdale students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The staff at Vista del Camino Center has worked to foster community partnerships and outreach. Through a formal agreement with the city, SCP helps residents in-need through crisis financial assistance, in-kind and volunteer efforts, the city council report states.
SCP is said to be a vital partner with the community services staff in hosting the citywide back-to-school program.
Up until 2014, Vista del Camino’s program had the capacity to assist 350 to 500 low-income students. In the following years, the program expanded to help 832 children in 2015 and 992 children in 2016 with the help of several other Scottsdale entities and organizations.
This year’s goal is to help over 950 students, the report stated.
To be eligible for the program, the child must be in a Scottsdale school or a Scottsdale resident, and be considered low-income.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.