Andrea Gallery, located in downtown Scottsdale, is now featuring Polish artist Joanna Zjawinska through May 31 for its Spring Ladies show.
Known for her paintings of confident, well dressed women, Ms. Zjawinska began painting in Poland at the age of six. She went on to attend the School of Architecture in Warsaw, before following her dream of being an artist.
She enrolled at the Warsaw Academy of Fine Arts where she perfected her unique style of oil and watercolor painting, according to a press release.
Ms. Zjawinska formally launched her career after coming to the United States with her husband, Mark, and daughter, Sonia, in 1979.
Transporting the audience to worlds of fantasy and elegance in images that explore complex, passionate, relationships, Ms. Zjawinska expresses her passion for life, her family, her homeland and her adopted home.
Joanna’s paintings are housed in many prestigious private and public collections including the National Museum in Torun, Poland; the Polish Institute of New York; Guerlain Perfumes, Paris; Elizabeth Arden, San Francisco; Nordstrom, Inc., Seattle; Warner/Vanderbilt, New York; and the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.
She has exhibited in numerous galleries both international and national, the press release stated. In 2001 she had a retrospective show “The sweet taste of freedom” in famous Napa Valley winery of Robert Mondavi and in 2003 her show “A handsome husband is better than a mink coat” was at Saks Fifth Avenue in San Francisco.
Her paintings can be found in museums in her home country of Poland.
Andrea Gallery is at 7019 E. Main Street in downtown Scottsdale.
