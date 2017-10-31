Star Wars Day: Scottsdale student receives custom X-Wing

Desert Canyon Middle School student, Jonathan, received a custom X-Wing Fighter Jet to fit his wheelchair. (submitted photo)

On Friday, Oct. 27, a legion of Storm Troopers and other Star Wars icons arrived in north Scottsdale with one mission.

Desert Canyon Middle School staff, along with the Storm Troopers, presented student Jonathan with his very own X-Wing fighter jet to fit on his wheelchair.

Just in-time for Halloween, the event was a part of the school’s Star Wars Day celebrations, according to Scottsdale Unified School District Public Information Officer Erin Helm.

Jonathan was presented with the X-Wing during lunchtime, where his classmates cheered him on, Ms. Helm noted.

Desert Canyon Middle School is at 10203 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Road.

