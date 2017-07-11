State grant provides Scottsdale police with 2 new motorcycles

The Scottsdale Police Department is now the owner of two new police motorcycles, enhancing officers’ ability to enforce traffic and patrol the city.
In May, the police department was the recipient of a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, according to a press release. Through this grant, the SPD was provided an opportunity to purchase two new police package motorcycles.
The new motorcycles will enhance SPD motor officers’ ability to enforce traffic law and safety, as well as increase DUI patrols throughout the city, the press release stated.
The motorcycles will play an integral part in pedestrian safety in the downtown entertainment district and other active pedestrian locations within the city.
The new police motorcycles are equipped with the latest emergency light technology that enhances officer safety both during day time and night time patrols.
In general, police motorcycles provide faster response times due to their ability to move in and out of congested areas more easily than traditional police vehicles, the press release stated.
