State of the City is Feb. 22 at Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane’s annual State of the City address will be Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, 7700 E. McCormick Parkway.
Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. while the luncheon begins at noon with the mayor’s remarks starting at 12:30 p.m.
General admission to hear the mayor’s remarks is free to the public.
Those who wish to join the mayor and other community leaders for the reception and lunch can purchase individual tickets for $50. Sponsorships are available as well.
You can register here
Proceeds will go to “Operation Fix It,” a program that teams volunteers and businesses to assist homeowners or tenants who are physically or financially unable to maintain their properties, according to a press release.
In 2016, Operation Fix It put hundreds of volunteers to work, fixing up 250 properties. Last year’s State of the City luncheon raised about $18,000 for the program, which relies entirely on donations from the local business community and other organizations, the release states.
“This event is an opportunity to learn about the great things happening in Scottsdale, but it is more than that,” said Mayor Lane in a prepared statement.
“People who attend will meet others who share a passion for this great city, and they will be supporting Operation Fix It – a program close to my heart because of the tremendous positive impact it has in our community.”
The annual State of the City Address is hosted by the Scottsdale Business Development Forum, a private organization whose goal is to proactively recruit businesses to the region and strengthen the city’s economy, the release states.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.