STEP announces Future Forum for job-seeking Scottsdale teens

The Scottsdale Teen Employment Program has announced its upcoming free Future Forum for residents or students ages 15-18 years old.
The Future Forum 2017 spans over three days during the Scottsdale Unified School District fall break — 10 a.m.- 2p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10; Wednesday, Oct. 11; and Thursday, Oct. 12. The event will be held at Vista del Camino Community Center, 7700 E. Roosevelt Street in Scottsdale.
Each day will cover a different set of topics, all geared to help teens develop a path to their future. The workshop is free, fun and educational, according to city of Scottsdale website.
Topics presented will include completing job applications, preparing for interviews and successfully gaining employment. Professional resume assistance will be offered as well.
Teens can choose any or all of the Forum days they would like to attend. The schedule is:
- College and Career Boot Camp, Tuesday, Oct. 10;
- Get a Job Boot Camp, Wednesday, Oct. 11; and
- Resume Boot Camp, Thursday, Oct. 12.
Light breakfast and lunch will be provided along with workshop materials, raffles and giveaways.
Space is limited-priority given to teens with Scottsdale residency or Scottsdale school attendance.
To register or for more information visit http://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/social-services/vista-del-camino/step-teen/STEP-teen-events
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.