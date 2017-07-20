Strong growth guides Scottsdale mortgage company expansion

A Scottsdale-based mortgage company, Homeowners Financial Group, has announced its corporate headquarters expansion, and openings in six states to make way for new “Homies.”
With 35 offices in 13 states, Homeowners Financial Group is licensed to do business in 23 states, according to a press release. Last year, HFG funded $1.51 billion of residential mortgages — a 35 percent increase in volume from 2015.
“We are on track to outpace last year’s growth,” CEO Bill Rogers said in the press release. “It is an exciting time to be in the industry, and we are helping more clients than ever through the most important purchase of their lives.”
The Scottsdale headquarters has tripled in size to 33,165 square feet, which hosts 164 “Homies.” The company plans to hire 50 people over the next 18 months, the press release stated.
National expansion since January includes new offices in Las Vegas; West Des Moines, Iowa; Westminster, Colo.; Temecula, Calif.; Waukesha, Wa.; and Jacksonville, Fla.
“Our unparalleled company culture, customer service, innovative products and commitment to give back to the community have transformed us into the award-winning company we are today,” said President Pat Lamb, in the press release. “Whether you’re in Des Moines or the Scottsdale office, you’ll find ‘Homies’ who take pride in their work and the neighborhoods they serve.”
Charity is engrained in the HFG culture. Children’s artwork decks the headquarters’ walls, courtesy of Free Arts Arizona, a nonprofit that delivers creative and therapeutic arts programs to kids in situations of abuse, neglect or homelessness.
CEO and President Mr. Rogers and Mr. Lamb also co-founded a nonprofit in 2010 called The Care Fund that helps families pay their mortgages while they are caring for their sick children.
In 2016, HFG assisted more than 60 charities through its 36 offices and won nine awards for office culture, the press release stated. This summer, the company is hosting a nationwide charity challenge with the hope to double last year’s donations.
“We’re passionate about the communities we call home,” Mr. Rogers said in the press release. “As we expand into new markets, we strive to be good neighbors.”
