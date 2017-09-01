Stuart claims against Scottsdale struck down by Court of Appeals

The Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled against a Scottsdale resident who filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court claiming the city of Scottsdale misused public funds for a private enterprise.
In the summer of 2013, Mark Stuart filed a notice of claim against the city alleging the municipality was subsidizing the private operator of McDowell Mountain Golf Club with taxpayer dollars, according to Scottsdale Independent archives.
The city’s position, as outlined in the July 8, 2013 submittal to the Maricopa County Superior Court: There’s no law that requires the city to recoup or make any money on its investment in a project that benefits the public.
The case was dismissed Aug. 31 at Superior Court.
“You may be aware that Mr. Stuart has been stating recently — for example, it was in his interview for the article in the Independent about his civil rights suit against the city — that the Court of Appeals would be reversing the summary judgement the city obtained against Mr. Stuart in the lawsuit he filed over the improvements that were made to the city’s McDowell Mountain Golf Course,” Scottsdale City Attorney Bruce Washburn said in an Aug. 31 email to Councilwoman Linda Milhaven.
“The Court of Appeals disagreed and instead ruled against Mr. Stuart on every point and affirmed the judgement in favor of the city.”
According the United States judicial system, Mr. Stuart is afforded the opportunity to appeal the appellate court ruling.
“I assume he will ask the Arizona Supreme Court for review, and, of course, it could grant it, but the opinion seems pretty solid so hopefully it will end the matter, except for the part where the city starts efforts to collect on its judgement of something over $26,000 against Mr. Stuart that was awarded to it by the trial court,” he said.
In a recent interview in the Scottsdale Independent, Mr. Stuart said he was confident the ruling would go his way.
“A judicial commissioner reversed a sitting judge and ruled that I lacked standing to pursue the claims. The appeal is in its 14th month. This means that the Court of Appeals will issue an opinion,” he said of the appellate case.
“It also means that the court will grant judgment to me and to the public on the claims in that case. A decision should come down any day now.”
That day came Thursday, Aug. 31.
North Valley News Editor Terrance Thornton can be contacted at 623-445-2774 or at tthornton@newszap.com