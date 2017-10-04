Stubbs notches 2 titles at American Quarter Horse Association World Horse Show

Pam Stubbs, middle, an affiliate agent with the Scottsdale Pinnacle Peak office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, recently took home prominent horsemanship awards. (Submitted photo)

Pam Stubbs, an affiliate agent with the Scottsdale Pinnacle Peak office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, won two events at the American Quarter Horse Association World Horse Show, the largest single-breed horse registry in the world.

Ms. Stubbs won the working hunter over fences event with her horse, Indian Artisan and the hunter hack event with her other horse, A Classic Iron.

“I had a health crisis in 2016 and ended up with a liver transplant from Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale,” Ms. Stubbs in a prepared statement. “Once I recovered, I became focused on achieving a world championship in the sport I love and ended up winning in two events, one with each of my horses.”

