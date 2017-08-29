Stubbs wins American Quarter Horse Association world championship title

Scottsdale resident Pam Stubbs captured the American Quarter Horse Association world championship title and won third place in working hunter at the 2017 AQHA Select World Championship Show on Aug. 29 in Amarillo, Texas.
2017 AQHA Select World Championship Show was presented by Adequan, the release states.
Ms. Stubbs won the world champion title with the American Quarter Horse Indian Artisan, owned by Sarah Veazey of Omaha, Neb. The 2008 brown mare, sired by “Indian Artbeat” and out of “Indian Gen (TB),” was bred by Robert Staker and Kim Houlding of Madrid, Iowa.
In the working hunter class, 13 entries competed for world champion honors and a purse of $1,820. World champions received a prize package that included a custom-designed gold trophy; Montana Silversmiths sterling-silver belt buckle with 14-karat-gold overlay; specially designed logoed jacket, courtesy of Cripple Creek Outerwear; neck wreath; a ribbon; and 100 pounds of Nutrena feed.
Ms. Stubbs won third place for her American Quarter Horse, “A Classic Iron.” The sorrel gelding, sired by “These Irons Are Hot” and out of “Deb’s Delivery 95,” was bred by Elite Farm of Jensen Beach, Fla.
Third place winners received a prize package that included a custom-designed bronze trophy; a specially designed logoed jacket, courtesy of Cripple Creek Outerwear; and a ribbon.
Ms. Stubbs also took home the first- and second-place titles in the Adequan Level 2 working hunter. Winners received a specially designed clear globe. The achievement also appears on the official records of the horse and exhibitor.
The Adequan Select World is the pinnacle event for American Quarter Horse exhibitors ages 50 and over from around the world, who must qualify for the event by earning a predetermined number of points to compete in each of the classes representing halter, English and western disciplines.
More than 1,090 entries from the United States, Canada and Belgium are competing for 44 world championships at this year’s event, Aug. 25 to Sept. 2 at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Amarillo.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.