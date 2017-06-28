Stults named YAM Capital senior underwriter

YAM Capital, a Scottsdale-based private real estate bridge lender, has hired Shari Stults as its senior underwriter.
Ms. Stults is responsible for evaluating commercial real estate analytics and assisting with research, financial modeling and business development for various lending opportunities, according to a press release.
Ms. Stults brings more than 25 years of extensive experience from various aspects in the commercial real estate industry to the private lender, the release states.
Prior to joining YAM Capital, Ms. Stults helped clients exceed financial and operational goals as a senior investment analyst and commercial mortgage banker for GMAC Commercial Mortgage Corporation and NorthMarq Capital.
“I am excited to join the extraordinary staff at YAM Capital,” said Ms. Stults in a prepared statement. “I look forward to helping this organization continue to accomplish its goal of providing unique, dependable and efficient lending solutions to clients.”
Ms. Stults has served on the board of Arizona Commercial Real Estate Women and a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association, Commercial Real Estate Development Association and Arizona Commercial Mortgage Lenders Association, according to the release.
Ms. Stults is passionate about reptile and amphibian conservation and education, and is an active member of the Phoenix Herpetological Society.
