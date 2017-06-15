Summertime Live & Local music series returns to Scottsdale

Returning by popular demand, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts’ Live & Local Fridays summer concert series will open on July 28, featuring 10 Arizona groups weekly through Aug. 25.
The series will kick-off with a performance by the Latin blues band Los Morenos in the Virginia G. Piper Theater, and with the experimental jazz quartet House of Stairs in Stage 2.
The expanded Live & Local Fridays lineup will showcase 10 Arizona groups spanning Americana, blues, flamenco, jazz, Latin and pop on Friday evenings through Aug. 25, according to a press release.
For the first time, the series will be presented in both of the center’s indoor venues, with larger bands performing in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at 8 p.m. and smaller ensembles in the more intimate Stage 2 at 8:30 p.m.
In addition to Los Morenos on July 28, mainstage concerts in the Virginia G. Piper Theater will feature Whiskey Kiss on Aug. 4, Kabarett on Aug. 11, Inspiracion Flamenca on Aug. 18 and Marmalade Skies on Aug. 25.
Following House of Stairs on July 28, Stage 2 concerts will include Chuck Hall “Rewired!” on Aug. 4, Odd Man Out on Aug. 11, Jan Sandwich Presents: Remembering Debbie Reynolds on Aug. 18 and 76th Street on Aug. 25.
Stage 2 shows are general admission and offer both table and theater seating options. The Virginia G. Piper Theater has reserved seating. Cocktails and food are available for purchase from the Encore Bar, the press release stated.
Next door, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art offers free admission from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays. The museum’s summer exhibitions include the immersive installation Ocean of Light: Submergence by the U.K.-based arts collective Squidsoup; [dis]functional: Products of Conceptual Design, exploring the relationship between art and design; and I’m Sorry But It’s Hard to Imagine, juxtaposing works from SMoCA’s collection with one of Nam June Paik’s iconic TV sculptures.
Known for its creative and eclectic gifts, the center’s award-winning Store and Shop@SMoCA also will be open during Live & Local Fridays, offering summer specials and 10 percent off purchases.
Advance tickets for Live & Local Fridays concerts start at $12 through www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org or 480-499-8587. Tickets start at $15 on the day of the event. Each concert is ticketed separately.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.