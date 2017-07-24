Sun Health at Home hires Jamie Kolar as membership counselor

Sun Health at Home has hired Jamie Kolar as a membership counselor for its Northeast Valley operations.
“Jamie’s unique mix of skills and knowledge of the Northeast Valley will help us build on the success of Sun Health at Home,” said Barbara Mason, SHAH executive director, in a prepared statement. “We are excited to expand our services and be able to offer this innovative program to residents of the Northeast Valley.”
According to a press release, Ms. Kolar worked the past three years in sales for senior-living communities in Scottsdale and Fountain Hills. The Peoria, Ill. native, who enjoys hiking, working out and going to movies, also worked as an insurance broker and as an account manager for a children’s footwear company.
The first continuing care at home program in the southwestern US, Sun Health at Home provides personalized support and coordinated services that helps seniors stay in their homes while aging.
For more information, call 623-227-4663 or sunhealthathome.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.