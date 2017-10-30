Survey: Fewer motorists littering, cigarette butts remain a challenge

While fewer Maricopa County motorists are littering, cigarette butts, dangerous debris and items blowing out of car windows remain a challenge to keeping freeways clean.
According to a recent survey by Don’t Trash Arizona, a litter education program of the Maricopa Association of Governments in partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation, 13 percent fewer motorists admitted to littering this year over last year.
The drop supports ADOT numbers released earlier this year indicating an overall decline of highway littering. The survey, conducted by WestGroup Research, revealed those most likely to litter, males aged 18-34, reported an 88 percent increase in cigarette butt littering compared to 2016.
Another common littering situation among that target demographic was items “accidentally blowing out of their car,” with numbers doubling over last year, the release said.
“People need to understand: Cigarette butts are litter,” Maricopa Association of Governments Chair Jackie Meck, mayor of Buckeye, said in a prepared statement.
“Cigarette butts may be small, but their impact to our roadways are huge. They are harmful to the environment and difficult to clean up. We urge motorists to find responsible ways to dispose of them. We also need people to remember to secure vehicle loads with tarps or bungee cords and to be careful items don’t blow out of open car windows.”
Additional findings include:
- Seven in ten (70 percent) residents surveyed reported not littering in the past year; an improvement over last year (62 percent).
- Among those who reported littering items, food/organic material continue as the most common type of litter mentioned by residents (46 percent) followed by small pieces of paper (24 percent).
- Among those who littered, 21 percent reported leaving debris such as a tire on the side of the road after experiencing vehicle problems.
Awareness of the Don’t Trash Arizona campaign website has increased to its highest level ever recorded as this year’s survey involved reaching the target demographic with an online component, which was used at a higher rate than in previous years and may have affected the type of responses given, the press release noted.
For a full copy of the survey and key findings, visit DontTrashAZ.com.
Don’t Trash Arizona is a program funded through Proposition 400, approved by voters in 2004, to fund litter pickup, sweeping, and landscape maintenance, as well as litter education and prevention.
