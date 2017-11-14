Survey says: Scottsdale earns 2017 Voice of the People award

The city of Scottsdale has earned the 2017 Voice of the People Award for Excellence in Economy, which is a national recognition for communities that earn the highest ratings among communities participating in the National Citizen Survey.
Scottsdale last conducted the survey in November and December 2016. Results show that city residents rated seven of eight aspects of “economy” higher than national benchmarks, and they feel that economy is one of the most important facets of community livability.
“Scottsdale’s business environment continues to amaze me — it’s a cornerstone of our success,” said Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane in a prepared statement.
“If you are looking for a place that supports and encourages business of all types and sizes because of the positive impact they have on an entire community, I don’t believe there’s a better place than Scottsdale.”
Developing and implementing a comprehensive economic development strategy is among six priorities adopted by the Scottsdale City Council.
The National Citizen Survey reports resident opinion and satisfaction with local government and services with a scientific, representative sample approach. Results are then used to inform budgeting, performance measurement and program planning.
To see the Scottsdale citizen survey results, go to ScottsdaleAZ.gov.
