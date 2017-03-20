SUSD science teacher among top educators nationally honored

Tracey Dodrill, a Cocopah Middle School science teacher, is among top nationally recognized STEM educators for the 2017 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Foundation Educator Achievement Award.
Nominated by Dr. James Horkovich, Ms. Dodrill will receive the national AIAA Foundation Educator Achievement award in May at the Aerospace Spotlight Awards Gala, Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., according to a press release.
The AIAA Foundation recognizes five outstanding educators nationally for their contributions to the continued study of mathematics, science and related technical studies among America’s youth, the release stated.
For the past 11 years, since becoming a science teacher in the Scottsdale Unified School District, she has been involved with AIAA at the local, state and national levels by volunteering in STEM K-12 education and public policy, receiving numerous awards for her work in these areas.
She also serves NASA as an ambassador on the MAVEN and OSIRIS-Rex Missions; NASA Solar System Ambassador; mentor teacher to student teachers/interns at Arizona State University, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University; and advises a Girls Rule Foundation DreamLAB leadership program for middle school girls.
Ms. Dodrill will be honored for “her truly exemplary contributions to educating and empowering students, everyday, in every way, to pursue STEM education and careers,” said Carol Steward, AIAA Foundation Manager, in the press release.
