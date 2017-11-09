SUSD students take 1st, 2nd place in Valley-wide challenge

Two Scottsdale Unified School District students have taken top honors in the inaugural Break Out of the Box Challenge, Saturday, Nov. 4.
In total, 34 students entered the design and build challenge, in which they received a box of materials and instructions to build whatever they imagined, according to a press release.
The event was hosted by CK Valenti Designs of Chandler, to inspire children to create, build and expose them to new career ideas. The top three winners of the challenge received a VIP apprenticeship for a day and home building kids, the press release stated.
Break Out of the Box Challenge winners are:
- Dylan Johnson-Bayer, a sixth grader from Cocopah Middle School won first place with her Friendship Bridge;
- Lauren Korhorn, a seventh grader from Mountainside Middle School nabbed second place with her Camp Loco creation which featured a fully-furnished RV, campfire, picnic area and motorbikes; and
- Quinn Pruitt, a seventh grader from the Arizona School for the Arts, took third place with his Abstract Tower.
Participants had two weeks to design and build something with the materials in the box and return with their creations to the CK Valenti Design Studio for judging. In addition to viewing the participants’ displays, the students and their families enjoyed lunch, tours of the design shop and demonstrations of the fabrication equipment. A LEGO center kept children occupied while the judges studied all the entries.
Nationally known artist Ed Mell, Rebecca Rhoades, executive editor of Phoenix Home and Garden Magazine, Bill Dembrova, artist and museum exhibit display designer, and Chandler City Councilman, Mark Stewart served as judges. They selected winners based on design planning, creativity and craftsmanship.
“As a business owner I am personally affected by the severe shortage of skilled tradespeople. I hope Break Out of the Box exposes kids to the building and designing and gets them thinking about different careers,” Valenti said in a prepared statement.
