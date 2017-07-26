SUSD’s Dodrill attends U.S. Naval Academy oceanography training

Scottsdale seventh grade science teacher Tracey Dodrill was one of 24 teachers hand-selected to attend the 24th annual session of the Maury Project Workshop offered by the U.S. Naval Academy.
The Cocopah Middle School educator was one of 24 teachers hand-selected from around the United States and Canada to attend this specialized training workshop July 10-21, according to a press release.
The Maury Project is designed to give science teachers and science supervisors an in-depth study of various oceanographic and meteorological subjects including waves, tides, density and wind-driven tutorials, research cruises, hands-on laboratory exercises and field trips.
After the 11-day training, participants will serve as United States Naval Academy Project Maury peer Trainers providing workshops to teachers at the district, state and national levels.
This year, the program will host teachers from 17 different states around the country and one from Canada, who is sponsored by the Canadian Meteorology and Oceanography Society.
Dr. David Smith, retired professor and former chairman of the Naval Academy oceanography department, and Ms. Wendy Abshire, education director of the American Meteorological Society, will serve as co-directors of the Maury Project Workshop.
Speakers featured in the workshop include oceanographers and senior scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the University of Maryland at College Park, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, and the United States Navy.
“The Maury Project incorporates a special AMS/NOAA initiative to promote minority participation in science through teacher enhancement,” Dr. Smith said in the press release. “The goal is to train as many teachers as possible who are members of groups underrepresented in the sciences and/or teach significant numbers of pre-college students from underrepresented groups.”
The Maury Project Workshop is named in honor of Navy Lt. Matthew Fontaine Maury, who lived from 1806 until 1873 and is considered to be the founder of physical oceanography.
The Maury Project Workshop is funded by the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, the Office of Naval Research and the National Oceanographic & Atmospheric Administration. The workshop is made possible by considerable support from the United States Naval Academy, the State University of New York at Brockport and the American Meteorological Society.
Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen.
U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, cyber security, and military law.
Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.
For more information about the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu.
For more information about the Naval Academy’s Oceanography Department, visit www.usna.edu/Oceanography.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.