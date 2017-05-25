Swimming instructors sought for ‘World’s Largest Swim Lesson’

On June 22, the world will see a new swim lesson record set and Arizona has been tasked to help lead in setting the new record.
Unfortunately, Arizona is a leading state in the nation in drownings – typically ranking in the top four, according to a press release.
In 2016 alone, Arizona lost 18 children and 32 adults to drowning. The Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, in partnership with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, is asking all Arizona swim lesson providers – private business, municipalities and individuals to join together to help set this new world record.
The promotional event is designed to build awareness and generate local and national press attention about the vital importance of teaching kids to swim to help prevent drowning. It helps capture the passion for this critical issue as individuals and focuses all that energy on one message for one day.
This year TEAM WLSL will be setting its sights on a new goal — reaching more than one billion with the message Swimming Lesson Save Lives by 2019, the press release states.
Local WLSL events will take place at hundreds of locations in more than 20 countries on five continents over the course of 24 hours.
WLSL is celebrating its eighth year of this worldwide event. This year’s event is a great way to remind Arizona families about making good choices in or around water at a time when many head out to enjoy water recreational activities as a way to cool off during the hotter summer months.
Of course, being safe in and around the water requires more than just swimming lessons. However, learning to swim and the exposure to the water safety skills and messages that swimming lessons offer, provides a lifelong foundation for drowning prevention, the release stated.
“When organizations like DPCA and WLSL join together as one voice, on one day with the same message, this is when major impact, awareness and lifesaving happens,” said DPCA President Melissa Sutton, in the press release.
“We hope to drive home the message that learning to swim is just as important to injury prevention and general safety as wearing a helmet when riding a bike or wearing a seat belt when riding in a car.”
To find out how to participate, visit www.wlsl.org.
The Drowning Prevention Coalition, a community based organization comprised of parents, health and safety professionals and business leaders, exists to provide a forum to prevent drowning and near drowning through the promotion of education, legislative action and enhanced product safety. For more information, visit www.preventdrownings.org.
