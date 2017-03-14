Teens sought for AZLEOS flag football team

Local group, Arizona Law Enforcement Outreach and Support, is starting the first season of a flag football team and is seeking players.
AZLEOS will be pairing a team of adult north Valley first responders with a team of teenagers, according to a press release.
AZLEOS is seeking teenagers ages 15-18 who are still in high school to play on the team.
The teams will practice together and share coaches starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 19, at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave.
The teams will practice 10 a.m. to noon every Sunday, and then all the participants will have lunch together.
The season will culminate on April 29, in the Battle of Badges Hope Charity Flag Football game in the Coronado High School stadium.
The teen team will play a teen team that has been practicing with the south Valley first responders; and then the north Valley first responders will play the south Valley in a charity game to raise money for injured officers.
The game will be eight on eight flag football with open hand blocking and pass rushing allowed, the release stated, which means there will be physical contact.
“This is not a ‘let it fly’ league, which means that we will need teens that are receivers and teens that are linemen,” the press release stated.
AZLEOS hopes that by practicing and scrimmaging together, the teens will get to know their area first responders as people and teammates.
“Many of our First Responders have played college sports and look forward to helping young players develop their game as well as develop as a person,” the release stated.
There is no cost and no equipment to buy.
Interested teens should contact Jim Hill at Jim.Hill@AZLEOS.org.
