Thanksgiving bargains, special events found at Scottsdale Arts

An abundance of shopping and holiday gift opportunities await patrons at The Store@Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and The Shop@SMoCA on Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 24-26.
The Store@Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is located 7380 E. Second St.; while The Shops@SMoCA is at 7374 E. Second St.
Here’s what’s in store:
Friday, Nov. 24
Sandy Schenkat Jewelry trunk show: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in the Dayton Fowler Grafman Atrium.
Ms. Schenkat is an accomplished local jewelry artist who uses Swarovski crystals and sterling silver to design wearable art suitable for women of all ages.
Patrons are invited to come early and shop before “The Capitol Steps” perform at 8 p.m. in the Virginia G. Piper Theater, or during intermission.
Saturday, Nov. 25
Small Business Saturday Artists Market: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in the Dayton Fowler Grafman Atrium.
Here’s a chance to meet and support local artists and find the perfect gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list. This annual event showcases up to 15 Arizona artists who offer unique, hand-crafted gifts for sale, including jewelry, ceramics, textiles, limited-edition prints, wearable art and more.
Free admission.
A portion of the proceeds help support Scottsdale Arts Education & Outreach.
Information: 480-874-4644.
In addition to the artists market, guests can take advantage of these opportunities:
- The Encore Bar, which opens at 3 p.m.
- Free admission to the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA)
- Registering to win a Friends Membership — a $100 value
- 20 percent off holiday cards and an extra 10 percent off all half-price sale items at The Store@Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Sunday, Nov. 26
Museum Store Sunday: noon to 5 p.m. at both Scottsdale Arts stores.
More than 500 museum stores in all 50 states, nine countries and on three continents are participating in Museum Store Sunday this year, including The Store@Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and The Shop@SMoCA.
Take advantage of many special offers listed below. The international event is managed by the Philadelphia-based Museum Store Association, in partnership with the United Kingdom’s Association for Cultural Enterprises and the Museum Shops Association of Australia and New Zealand, according to a press release.
Participation is open to all independently operated museum stores and nonprofit retailers at museums, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, historic sites and other specific cultural institutions in the United States and internationally.
One-day specials:
- Free Admission to SMoCA
- Free docent-led tour of SMoCA at 12:30 p.m.
- Register to win a Scottsdale Arts Friends Membership — a $100 value
- Mention “Museum Store Sunday” when purchasing items at either store and receive 20 percent off (some restrictions apply).
- 20 percent off holiday cards
- Enter a raffle to win one of two $100 gift cards, one at each store. Customers will receive one raffle ticket for every $10 spent in either store.
- An extra 10 percent off half-price sale items
- Trunk Show in the Dayton Fowler Grafman Atrium, just outside the entrance to The Store@Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, featuring the hardware jewelry of Janel Nordstrom. The artist says her pieces have “personality and style,” and that her love of hardware was inspired by a project in which she used household washers.
- Free warm apple cider
