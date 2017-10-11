The Block at Pima Center development attracts retailers, hotels

MainSpring Capital Group, developer of The Block at Pima Center, has announced that five retail tenants and two hotels have committed to the project.
The Block, which has been under construction for just 30 days, has already attracted 28,835 square feet of retail space and two hotels with a total of 166 rooms, according to a press release.
Located on the northwest corner of the Loop 101 and Via de Ventura on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community, The Block at Pima Center is situated on approximately 12 acres. The retail center is being developed within Pima Center, one of north Scottsdale’s mixed-use business park with 1.4 million square feet already developed.
Texas Roadhouse is currently negotiating a lease to occupy 7,163 square feet of space in a free-standing building. The restaurant chain currently operates 17 locations in Arizona and The Block will be its first dining establishment in Scottsdale.
“Texas Roadhouse and I have long looked for a suitable location along the Loop 101/Price corridor that will meet their long-term needs,” Chuck Wells, managing partner of CBC Advisors, who represented Texas Roadhouse in the transaction said in a prepared statement.
“The Block brings all of Texas Roadhouse’s requirements together; strong employment, a great tenant mix and excellent freeway visibility to nearly 185,000 cars per day. We look forward to being a part of The Block and this dynamic trade area.”
Starbucks is also committing to The Block. The well-known coffee retailer will occupy a 2,200 space at the end of a multi-tenant building, the press release stated. The store will offer drive-thru service and patio space. Lance Umble of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented Starbucks in the transaction.
Common Ground, a health and wellness center that is open to the public offering innovative fitness, top notch spa services, casual dining and mixed retail in an inviting social space will open its first location at The Block. This 20,000-square foot, two-story, free standing building’s first floor will house a lively sports bar offering healthy post workout meals as well as cheat day indulgences and creative cocktails, the press release stated. The private events room, wine tasting bar, social lounge area and lush patio seating make it the perfect spot for business meetings and social meet ups.
The mixed retail will include affordable fitness wear, uncommon street wear and unique gift items. The second floor will hold state of the art group fitness rooms for yoga, cycle, cardio and strength classes, a personal training gym and private treatment rooms for massage, beauty and wellness complete with a peaceful upper deck and refreshment bar to relax after workouts and treatments.
Scott Johnson of MKJ Advisors represented Common Ground in the lease transaction.
Foosia Asia Fresh, a contemporary fast casual eatery offering flavors of Southeast Asian street fare is also slated to open in The Block. Foosia will be opening its second Scottsdale location. The Asian Bistro will occupy a 2,100 square foot end cap space with patio on Via De Ventura Boulevard.
Mr. Johnson of MKJ Advisors also represented Foosia.
Happy Feet, a nail salon, will open its second Valley location at The Block. The full-service nail salon will occupy 2,400 square feet of shop space. Larry Miller of Colliers International in greater Phoenix represented Happy Feet in its lease negotiation.
In addition to these four retailers, The Block has also attracted a dual brand set of Hilton hotels. Western States Lodging has acquired property and will develop a four-story building to house two hotels that will share common registration and lobby space, the press release stated.
Tru by Hilton and Home 2 Suites will offer a combined 166 rooms. Tru by Hilton is a new hotel experience that was designed to be vibrant, affordable and young-at-heart. The lobby space provides opportunities to work, play games, lounge or eat. The public lobby offers semi-private, sound absorbing alcoves to work, or collaborative space to work with others.
Home2Suites by Hilton is a stylish, extended stay hotel concept, the press release stated. Extended stay amenities include an in-suite kitchen, patio with grills, the Home2Mkt for retail needs, and an outdoor lounge.
“The Pima Center development and its surrounding Salt River Community represent a dynamically growing commerce area,” Cole Smith with Western States Lodging said in a prepared statement.
“The expanding list of businesses at Pima Center generate notable demand for hotel space. Additionally, nearby healthcare facilities, entertainment venues and commercial projects have created a great market for these unique hotel concepts. We are excited to bring the latest dual-branded hotel concept by Hilton to The Block.”
Each of the new tenants, as well as the hotel development, is planned to begin construction of space immediately. Plans call for all of the spaces to be open for business mid-year 2018.
Stan Sanchez, Larry Miller and John “JK” Jackson of Colliers International in Greater Phoenix are exclusive leasing/sales agents for The Block at Pima Center. The team is in negotiations with eight more tenants totaling an additional 35,000 square feet of retail space. Announcements confirming additional tenants for both shop space and freestanding pad developments are expected soon, the press release noted.
Located in the heart of the Talking Stick entertainment corridor, Pima Center is surrounded by Salt River Fields baseball stadium, the Butterfly Pavilion, TopGolf, Talking Stick Resort and the recently opened Odysea Aquarium in the Desert.
