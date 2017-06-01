The Independent Interview: Leuschner lives his dream at Saguaro High School

Along with returning as the defending 4A state champions, the Saguaro High School Sabrecats football team will also return this fall with a new football field.
Part of the Scottsdale Unified School District’s bond projects includes revamping the football field and track at Saguaro High School. This project has put first-year athletic director Kraig Leuschner to work, but it also brings a level of excitement to him,
“It is a huge responsibility designing a project of this magnitude with our staff, but it has brought us closer and helped align our visions,” Mr. Leuschner said in a May 31 written response to emailed questions.
Mr. Leuschner anticipates the new field and track will bring a lot of opportunities to his school’s athletic program.
“The new facilities will allow us to bring the programs that participate in them to another level,” he said. “It is a great marketing tool to incoming athletes, but also it will serve as a sense of pride for our community. It will help streamline facility usage since maintenance will be less demanding as well.”
Not only is this Mr. Leuschner’s first year at Saguaro but it is his first year ever as an athletic director.
The Scottsdale Independent reached out to Mr. Leuschner to better understand who he is and what his approach will be as he takes the driver’s seat of Saguaro athletics. This is what he had to say:
*How would you describe the past year in Saguaro athletics?
Progressive. I have learned a lot about the position and the tradition of Saguaro in the past year, but collectively our coaching staff and athletic department has prioritized being progressive while upholding our school traditions. We are looking to increase participation and school spirit, but not getting away from who we are.
*How passionate are you about your job?
I have wanted to be an Athletic Director since I was a sophomore in high school, I am living my dream and sharing it with great people. I love what I do.
*Why did you get into athletics?
It has always been about competition. As a player, coach and AD, you strive to be the best that you can be and don’t make excuses when you fall short. You learn and grow from athletics.
*What is your approach to being athletic director?
Communication is key, and being inclusive in the process is critical.
*What is the most rewarding part of your job?
Watching our students graduate, or overcome obstacles.
*To you, what makes a successful athletic program?
Strong coaches, supportive parents, and competitive athletes.
*Why do you think sports are important to a high school?
Sports create a connection between student and school that is special. This connection holds true for coaches and teachers as well.
*Describe the moment you fell in love with athletics/sports:
My father was my little league coach. Danny Egbert hit a walk off to win the AA championship. I was probably 6 or 7 years old, when my dad carried Danny, a teammate, on his shoulders around the field. There was something organic and sincere in that celebration that I won’t forget. I didn’t need to be the hero in that moment to love the game, a teammate took care of that for me.
*What art some challenges that come with being an athletic director?
Loss of family time and making decisions that benefit all, not just some.
*Which sports figure, current or retired, is one you admire the most? Why?
Eric Reichenbach. Eric was my JV baseball coach, retired from the minor leagues with an elbow injury. He inspired me to put in the work when no one was watching.
*In your spare time, what do you like to do?
Take my kids swimming, travel and eat with my wife, and golf with other coaches.
News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738