The Mayo Clinic School of Medicine — Arizona Campus launches in Scottsdale

The Mayo Clinic School of Medicine — Arizona Campus has opened its doors to an inaugural class of 50 first-year medical students. This pursuit by the Mayo Clinic, which has been six years in the making, expands one of the most highly sought-after, affordable medical schools in the country to the Valley of the Sun.
The inaugural class of 50 students was chosen from more than 3,000 applicants to the new campus. By 2020, Mayo’s four-year training program in Scottsdale will mushroom to 200 medical students — doubling the overall size of the national medical school, which also has locations at Mayo Clinic campuses in Rochester, Minnesota, and Jacksonville, Florida, according to a press release.
To facilitate the new medical school, Mayo Clinic redesigned an existing building on its Scottsdale campus into a state-of-the-art learning facility, complete with high-tech classrooms, modern small-group and team study spaces, student lounge, simulation training-style exam rooms and a technology-enhanced anatomy lab, the release states.
Students also will pursue clinical training at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona.
The medical school extends that experiential learning even further by collaborating with area care providers in Phoenix and Scottsdale, such as Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Mountain Park Health Center, Honors Health and Maricopa Medical Center. Students also will learn community outreach early in their medical education by volunteering at local organizations, such as St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance in Phoenix.
“By broadening Mayo Clinic School of Medicine’s national footprint to Arizona, the Valley will see an influx of extremely bright and talented students with a passion for medicine,” says Michele Halyard, M.D., dean of the school’s Arizona campus, in a prepared statement. “Our hope is that many of them will pursue their residencies here or close by, and, ultimately, practice medicine in the Southwest.”
Under the Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care, Mayo’s students across all campuses will be the first in the nation to receive a certificate in the science of health care delivery jointly conferred with Arizona State University, along with their medical degree from Mayo Clinic’s medical school, the release states.
As one of the country’s first national medical schools with multiple campuses sharing the same governance structure and curriculum, Mayo Clinic School of Medicine’s unique model provides added perks for its students and faculty.
“Our goal is to give our medical students a depth and breadth of learning experiences,” says Fredric Meyer, M.D., executive dean of education, Mayo Clinic, in the release.
“Our students can rotate across all our Mayo campuses, learning from leading experts in their medical fields. They will bring that knowledge back to their home campus and community. Imagine being able to learn at not only the No. 1 hospital in Arizona, but a No. 1 hospital in Florida and the No. 1 hospital in the nation in Rochester. Our goal is to give our students learning experiences with many diverse patient populations across multiple care settings.”
