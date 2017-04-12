The Saguaro Scottsdale debuts stand-up paddleboard yoga

The Saguaro Scottsdale Hotel has announced that it will be hosting stand-up paddleboard yoga classes at 6 p.m. every Thursday, through Sept. 28.
The classes will be presented by Riverbound Sports Paddle Company, in the resort’s pool, according to a press release.
This class offers an extra splash of fun to fitness, the release stated.
Cost is $45 per class, with online preregistration required, using promo code: SaguaroGuest. The Saguaro Hotel Scottsdale is at 4000 N. Drinkwater Blvd. in Scottsdale.
Go to www.thesaguaro.com/scottsdale.
