The Saguaro Scottsdale debuts stand-up paddleboard yoga

Paddleboard Yoga offered at Saguaro Scottsdale Hotel every Thursday. (photo by Love My Life Photography)

 

The Saguaro Scottsdale Hotel has announced that it will be hosting stand-up paddleboard yoga classes at 6 p.m. every Thursday, through Sept. 28.

The classes will be presented by Riverbound Sports Paddle Company, in the resort’s pool, according to a press release.

This class offers an extra splash of fun to fitness, the release stated.

Cost is $45 per class, with online preregistration required, using promo code: SaguaroGuest. The Saguaro Hotel Scottsdale is at 4000 N. Drinkwater Blvd. in Scottsdale.

Go to www.thesaguaro.com/scottsdale.

