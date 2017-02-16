The Scottsdale Parada Del Sol Parade Committee announces winners

The Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade Committee has announced the winners from 100 different types of Parade entries who participated this year.
“The five judges are always proud to announce the winners and explain how much these groups contribute to making the Parada Parade a success,” said President Wendy Springborn in a prepared statement.
“Many of these groups travel more than 50 miles to come to Scottsdale and participate in the parade. They have to find hotel rooms and transportation for entertainers, pull their floats and trailer or drive some floats to Scottsdale to participate. We applaud their hard work and the enthusiasm they bring to Scottsdale! We also thank the mayor, the city of Scottsdale Tourism Development Committee and city council for their support as well as our many sponsors.”
It is our honor to announce the following winners:
- Best Overall: Cabalgando X Arizona
- Best Authentic Western Vehicle: Miss Indian Arizona & Court
- Best Marching Band: Chaparral High School Marching Band
- Most Patriotic: Arizona Korean War & Defense Veterans and Auxiliary
- Crowd Favorite: Pueblo Elementary Foreign Language Immersion Program
- We’ve Got Spirit, Yes We Do!: Prescott Regulators & Their Shady Ladies
- Let’s Hear it For The Kids!: Cub Scout Pack No. 648
- First Time Entry: Tada’s Twist and Shout
- Hometown Favorite: Saguaro High School Marching Band/Mohave Middle School; band/Saguaro Football; team/Saguaro High School Interact Club
- Most Original: Original Old Town Riders
- Judges’ Choice: Ollin Yliztli Dance Academy
Also be sure to schedule the weekend March 9-12 for the Honor Health Parada del Sol Pro Rodeo events that feature saddle bronc riding, bull riding, roping and barrel racing. WestWorld in north Scottsdale overflows with western booths and exhibits, music and dancing.
Go to scottsdaleparade.com.
